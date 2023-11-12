Chelsea v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

The last match before the international break sees Manchester City back in London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The blues last visit to West London ended with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian has now moved to Saudi Arabia, but the blues still have an abundance of talent that is capable of beating Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

As usual, our team are here to give us their gut feelings and predict how Sunday’s match will go.

Saul

Big match. Can really only see it going two ways. I’ll stick positively, City’s midfield and freshness is too much and Alvarez and Haaland have their way here.

Chelsea 0- City

Craig

Chelsea are really starting to find their feet under Poch. They’ve lost just one of their last seven, and with Sterling and Palmer in the team, this has narrative written all over it. At Stamford Bridge, given all of those elements, I’d be happy if we came away with a draw. More than a little bit nervous about this one.

Chelsea 1-1 City

Thomas

The London Blues have done a fair bit of work for City of late. After taking points off both Arsenal and Spurs, Chelsea now face the blues at home. Give me City in a relatively close match.

City 3-1 Chelsea

Pete

This is either a win or lose game, rarely do these matches end in a draw and I feel that, with Chelsea’s home record, if we score, we’ll win. Many people will point to Chelsea’s win at Spurs last week and say the home side a resurgent, but it must be remembered that they were playing against nine men for a good period. In fact, Chelsea only levelled when Spurs were down to ten and scored the rest after the second red card. I don’t expect it to be easy, but anticipate the blues coming through this unscathed.

Chelsea 0-2

How Did We Do In Midweek?

Thomas got the score absolutely bang on against Young Boys, correctly predicting City would win 3-0. Craig and Dillon were a goal away while Pete stupidly went for a big score as usual.

With his prediction, Thomas cut’s Saul’s lead at the top of our table to just one point.