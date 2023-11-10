Manchester City vs Chelsea: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test away as they play Chelsea.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 12 November 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 GMT, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tough matchup, but one has to back City given the midweek performances.

For Chelsea, a controversial win on Monday leads them here.

The key battle will be the forwards vs an aging Chelsea backline. One has to wonder if this could be a classic City one sided affair. Or a 0-1 dfeat.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have Kevin De Bruyne out.

The Londonites have Fofana, Chalobah, Lavia, Bettinelli, Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Broja and Sarr all doubtful or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea