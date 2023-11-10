Pep Talk: “They’re aggressive and have good patterns.”

Manchester City face Chelsea as we head into Sunday with Pep’s presser wrapping up.

The skipper talked about the matchup, the injuries and much more.

Straight in, let’s go.

“Chelsea remain one of the most important clubs,”

“They won the Champions League under Tuchel against us. It’s true they were not close to win the Premier League in these seasons but they are one of the strongest teams no doubt.

“They’re aggressive and have good patterns. One of the toughest games we have during the season.

“We have try to maintain the level of our game but sooner or later Chelsea will be there fighting for titles. No doubt about that.”

“We can make one signing like Mateo [Kovacic] for example, but the other ones always we try to bring young, young, young players to make his career, to start his career and make his name in world football here.

“It’s really, really important because it’s a financial issue and also sporting. We would love to have, always still, all the legends here to still play but time passes for everyone.

“We bring Matheus [Nunes] and Josko [Gvardiol], Jeremy [Doku] and Oscar [Bobb] is with us and Rico [Lewis].

“These types of players are really important. They are here training sessions, game by game, season on season and at the end they will feel ‘I can be here’ and this is incredible value for us.

“To replace teams as we have done two or three times already and still be consistent, it works.

“It talks for itself how good Txiki [Begiristain] and Ferran [Soriano] and all the people involved in the transfers and the decisions. It is really good.”

“If we stop to do what we have to do, maybe the opponents are better than us and [we] will not be there.

“We have done in the past, we do not do well, you go down. And the down never ends. You can be more and more and more.

“So that’s why take a perspective, big club relax, bad moments is for every team around the world.

“Not for the fact we are named Man City and the last years have been good.”