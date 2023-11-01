Man City’s Greenwood to Undergo Medical Tests

Manchester City Women defender has returned to the club to undergo medical tests following an injury during England Women’s 3-2 defeat to Belgium.

The blues star clashed heads with striker Jassina Blom in the 32nd minute and received 12 minutes of treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off and replaced by Jess Carter.

England manager Sarina Weigman confirmed after the match that Greenwood was up and walking around following the incident, words that were echoed by the City medical team at the Joie Stadium.

“We can confirm she [Greenwood] has been carefully monitored, is alert and well and will return home later today ahead of a review with our medical team,” a club statement said today.

Greenwood has already had an eventful season, leading her team to the top of the WSL and being controversially sent off against Chelsea for apparent time-wasting. The defender is now a doubt for Sunday’s trip to 7th-placed Arsenal as the blues attempt to consolidate their position.

City had a positive influence on Tuesday’s match against the Belgians, with Chloe Kelly setting up Lucy Bronze’s 38th-minute equaliser, with Lauren Hemp providing the assist for Fran Kirby to give the Lionesses the lead in the 44th minute.

Sadly, they couldn;t hold on and former blue Tessa Wullaert levelled a minute later, before dispatching an 85th minute penalty to condemn the European champions to defeat.