Reaction & Tweets: Manchester City Lose in London

Manchester City travelled with a smaller squad than usual and came away empty handed. A loss to Arsenal in the final minutes cemented a second successive loss for Pep’s men.

With the loss and pile of injuries, this could be a really good international break as they attempt to get healthy with a long season still in tow.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I have gratitude for the guys, they gave everything,” he said. “I know how disappointed they are because they are not used to it. “It is football, it happens. We do not have to win the Premier League. No team ever has won four Premier League in a row. “We are behind but it is October. Last season it happened but the season is long. “We have people coming back and we will try to beat upcoming opponents like Brighton and United. We will continue.” “It was a tight game,” Guardiola added. “Congratulations to Arsenal for the victory. “We started really well in the first minutes, they started really well in the second half. With Martinelli they increased the rhythm. “We didn’t create much, they didn’t create much. We defended really well, both teams. At the end one deflection was the difference.” “It is what it is, it was a tight game. In football it happens, they did everything but football at this level the details, margins and quality are the difference.”

Notable Tweets

Sep-Nov is if no real concern tbh. Just keep pace in the top 5’ish. We’ll talk in May. — Bitter and Blue, Treble Winners (@BitterandBlue1) October 8, 2023

Battle is lost. League is not. See you in May. #ARSMCI — Bitter and Blue, Treble Winners (@BitterandBlue1) October 8, 2023

We all know now that the last time City lost back-to-back PL games was December 2018, but that's interesting because they didn't have Fernandinho in those games and it looked like they had no idea how to cope. By April they had worked out how to do it and won the league — Sam Lee (@SamLee) October 8, 2023