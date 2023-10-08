Quick Recap: Manchester City Fall in London

x Manchester City 0

Arsenal 1, Martinelli 86’

Welcome to your quick recap.

The PL champs have lost for the second time this season as they fall at the Emirates. An uninspired performance and a truly bad referee act did City in. From missed chances, lack of focus and more the result was not in our favor.

Let’s talk the rotation as City did start the regulars and were not crisp enough in midfield to take advantage. It didn’t help then that they missed the few chances they did have,

A match that saw only Julian Alvarez play well and maybe Kyle Walker.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really subpar match and this time fell on the day.

City had so many players who played just ok and this seems to be a needed loss as this could shake up the cobwebs and really fire up the team as we enter even more matches.

Two others of note who did play okay and were at least lively were Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden who showed up well in their minutes.

The story of the night is that City are finally put to loss in two successive times in the PL.

