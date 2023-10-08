Arsenal v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and, as always, our team are here to predict how that match will pan out. This is the last match before yet another international break, so who is going into the break at the top of our predictions table?

Here’s what our guys think for Sunday.

Saul

Here we go, big one vs the Gunners. I like City to win ever s. slightly, so give me a 2-1 win. Think Alvarez from the start along with Foden and Haaland can do damage.

Arsenal 1-2 City

Craig

Arsenal’s great run came to an end with defeat to Lens in the UCL in midweek, while Pep’s boys bounced back from a rocky patch with a solid win over Leipzig. We’ve won 12 on the bounce against them in the league. They look increasingly like finally breaking that spell we have over them, as they improve over Arteta’s time there, but I’m not sure this weekend will be that time. We always rise to the occasion in big Premier League games. It won’t be a walk-over but I think City will win the day and make it 13 in a row.

Arsenal 2-3 City

Thomas

Big match, this. Away to Arsenal with a bag full of injuries and one key suspension, hoping to pull back to the top of the table against a side keen to challenge for the title themselves. All the ingredients for a nervy trip to the Emirates. It just feels like a point-a-piece to me. Give me a goal for Harland and another for La Araña.

Arsenal 2-2 City

Dillon

Not expecting much without Rodri to be honest. The performances themselves in the two games without him have been pretty lacklustre except for the first half against Newcastle.

Arsenal and Arteta’s record against Pep is incredibly poor, I don’t even think they’ve won against him in the league. However, Rodri is essential and there hasn’t been a clear backup strategy figured out yet.

I’m a forever optimist so I’m going with an undeserved 1-1 draw. It’s still early in the season so maybe Arsenal will get the win but I don’t expect it to mean much for the return fixture.

Arsenal 1-1 City

Pete

I still remember the times we’d go to Arsenal fully expecting to come away with nothing but defeat, and that feeling still remains. For the first time in a long time, I’m quite fearful of going to the Emirates. Arsenal are strong and in good form, while City lost at Wolves and have players out through injury and suspension.

However, there’s a little inkling that the blues may well pull this one out of the bag. Despite Pep trying to beat he ‘Typical City’ out of the blues, it’s not completely gone. Many people expect Arsenal to claim the points, but I think typical City - lose at Wolves then beat Arsenal - will return. I’m going for a hard-fought 1-0.

Arsenal 0-1 City

How Did We Do Against Leipzig?

Pete and Thomas were so close to a perfect score. Thomas went for 2-1 and for a while, he was spot on until Doku ruined it for him. Pete was also one goal away from a bang on result, predicting 3-2 to City.

However, Saul came away as the winner in this round. His 2-0 prediction means he got the goal margin spot on. Two points for him.