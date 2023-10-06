Manchester City vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test away from home vs Arsenal.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 8 October 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Head Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Lee Betts.

Fourth official: Tim Robinson.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in our last league game, while Arsenal secured a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Bournemouth.

Both sides were in UEFA Champions League action in midweek, with Arsenal falling to a 2-1 away loss to Lens, whilst we claimed a 3-1 away win over RB Leipzig.

This will be the ultimate teacher vs student as Pep vs Mikel is sure to entertain. One thing to keep an eye for is who will be City’s 10, Arsenal’s success will depend on stopping him.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri out.

Gunners have Saka, Martinelli and Timber as questionable or out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal