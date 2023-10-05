Manchester City Win in UCL vs RB Leipzig: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City continue their perfect form in UCL after a 3-1 victory vs RB Leipzig. With great cameos by Julian Alvarez & Jeremy Doku sealed this win.

We move on to the reaction-

“When a player is a world champion with Argentina and plays in the starting XI for Argentina, it’s because he is a good player,” Guardiola said.

“Last season he arrived in a moment when we had John, Rodri, Kevin, Gundo and it was working well and he didn’t get many minutes but he never complained and look what happened now.

“When you have this positivity and go there, make three runs, two or three crosses, make an outstanding goal again - it’s not the first time he scored this type of goal.

“In 10, 15 minutes the impact was huge. To have these players on the bench with this mentality is really important.”

“What a player. What a player,” said Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

“18 years old. I have been a manager for 14, 15 years training unbelievable players.

“To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces - he is one of the best I ever trained by far.

“He is a member of the squad in ability. Most important thing for a player is when you gain the respect of your teammates,” added the boss.

“When your mates can rely on you on the pitch, you are in heaven. This is the most important thing by far.

“The players are not stupid. They smell everything on the pitch. They know who they can rely on on the pitch - and they can rely on him.”