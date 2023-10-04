UCL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat RB Leipzig, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Phil Foden (25’)Julián Álvarez (84’)Jérémy Doku (90’+2’)

RB Leipzig 1, Loïs Openda (48’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

The UCL remains perfect after some problems early, the City side really kicked in to gear after the Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku inclusions, where it showed in the scoreline.

Let’s talk the positives as Alvarez, Doku and Foden played really well and we’re key cogs in this win.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early even if the goals were not. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win, despite the nerviness near the end.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they rebound well from the two losses.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are perfect in UCL play.

