RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Gut Feelings

It’s matchday two of the Champions League and Manchester City hop over to Germany to face RB Leipzig, who are quickly becoming the new Shakhtar Donetsk, who themselves were the new Bayern Munich. It’s the fifth meeting between the two sides in two years, with the blues winning two and losing one.

After signing Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig, it was almost inevitable that the two would be drawn together again, and the match is difficult to call. Here’s what our team think.

Saul

Another match as the schedule is packed! Perhaps Pep was right. Anyway, a tight game as City will look to bounce back from the weekend. Give me a tight 2-0 win and Haaland double.

Leipzig 0-2 City

Craig

If there’s one thing you can be sure of in life as a City fan, it’s an RB Leipzig game in the Champions League. We usually batter them at home, but find it more difficult away. They’ve started the season well. City come into this one on the back of a mini-slump following two losses. The Germans will fancy themselves to cause an upset here. I think they’ll certainly make it tough.

RB Leipzig 2-2 City

Thomas

A return to training for John Stones and Bernardo Silva bods well for the lads ahead of the trip to Leipzig. Two consecutive losses is a bit of an odd situation for Pep’s squad and they have had a tricky time with their Bundesliga opponents in the past. A homecoming for Josko and a goal for his trouble. I’ll take City in a close one.

RB Leipzig 1-2 City

Pete

We’re yet to win at Leipzig and the German side are very difficult to play against on their home patch. I’m expecting a tough match and probably an injury concern. Maybe even a red card, such is the unpredictability of this match. I think the blues may scrape through.

Leipzig 2-3 City

Last Time Out

No one expected Wolves to do a number on City at the weekend, but they managed it, even if their goalscoring hero should have been sent off.

Saul and Thomas can have a point for guessing how many goals would be scored in the match, but other than that, it was a dismal performance by our team last weekend. However, it changed things on our table and we now have three joint leaders.