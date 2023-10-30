Manchester City Conquer the Reds: Reaction & Tweets

What a result as Manchester City take the derby over Manchester United. A fantastic win and we move on to the reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The second goal helped us a lot. We talked at half-time.

“After we dropped. We made a good action and that was the key point of the game.

“First seven minutes we lost the ball because we didn’t do simple things.

“We allowed them to make a transition. The second half was brilliant.

“Last season we lost, this season we won, and it is always special to win at Old Trafford. We are so proud.”

“Football is so difficult and especially maintaining consistency for many years,” he said.

“The biggest title we have is this one. After the Treble and five Premier Leagues in six years, still we are there.

“I see the professionalism, the mentality and solidarity when it happens it’s the biggest title we have and it’s so nice to watch the team after what we have done.”