Manchester City Send Strong Message to Title Rivals with Man United Demolition

Manchester City have now put behind the loss against Arsenal to get their title push back on track with back-to-back wins. The Blues are looking to go one better by becoming the only team to achieve a Premier League quadruple in England.

Having won the league title for the last three seasons, doing it for the fourth consecutive year will see the club create another record that will set it apart from every other team in the history of the English game.

The Blues started the campaign on a flying note winning the first six league games only to suffer back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Arsenal. That left some questioning the side’s motivation and ability to do it again.

But the comprehensive performance at Old Trafford will serve as a perfect response to the critics and a warning signal to other title rivals.

With all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in the hunt, it promises to be a tough battle. But performances like the one at Old Trafford show it will be an uphill task to overtake City.

Yes, Arsenal and Tottenham have not lost a game this season and Liverpool are displaying title-winning form with Mohamed Salah scoring freely. However, City have an edge over all of them. Not only is Pep Guardiola’s side experienced in navigating the title race, the team is still the best in England.

Knocking City off their perch will not be an easy task. The demolition job at Old Trafford made that clear. It was not just about the score line. It was about the total domination. Currently, no team in the league is this good.

Yet, the team is just getting started.

The Blues have demonstrated in the last several campaigns that they get even better as the season progresses. The return to fitness and form of players like John Stones and Jack Grealish with Kevin De Bruyne set to join the team in the new year only means one thing; City remain the top dogs in the division.

So except there is a catastrophic collapse in the next few months, it promises to be another successful campaign. That much was the statement from the performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.