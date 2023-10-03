Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the group stage has entered its second week.

Manchester City are facing an old foe in RB Leipzig.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time and Date: Wednesday 4 October 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee Artur Dias

Assistant referees Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro.

Fourth official Fábio Oliveira Melo

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

In our last Champions League fixture, we came from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium last month.

RB Leipzig also won 3-1 against our other Group G rivals Young Boys.

The last match across all competitions was in the Premier League, where we fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones as they are out.

For RBL, Olmo, Orban and Bitshiabu.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 RB Leipzig