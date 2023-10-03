Pep Talk: “I don’t know what will happen this season. It’s too early to know exactly..”

A long season continues as the team faces RB Leipzig in UCL action. Pep had a lot to say as he talked injuries, the match, news and much more...

On future

“(At Wolves) We concede two shots on target, we concede one goal and after that, we have 23 shots, they have ten in the box and we lost. That part of football.

“I don’t know what will happen this season. It’s too early to know exactly but I have more than admiration about these players and what they’ve done in the past and so far. It’s unbelievable,” the City boss declared.

On challenges

“There are moments and things where they know exactly what we have to do, for one simple reason - we have had eight years together. They know it. When I breathe, they know what to do but the others don’t yet. They are playing really well but they don’t know it.

“They have to play games and be in that position. It’s completely normal. Still, we’re in the process of getting better and getting results.

“The Newcastle game we lost it hurt yeah, Wolves yeah it hurt, the Premier League is so tough, but we have to move forward prepare the game like RB Leipzig then go away in London against Arsenal.

“We won’t win or lose the Premier League against Wolves we’ve been in the position to be behind the lead many times. Maybe the 100 points season we lead from the start but the others always we were behind – six, seven, eight points.

“And not in October, it was February or March. Come back our players, come back our principles try to do better, learn from the game. I’m more than pleased with what we have done so far but we have to move on.”