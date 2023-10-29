Erling Haaland Hails Jude Bellingham after El Clasico Heroics

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham could have easily been playing for the same team this season. After spending years together as teammates at Borussia Dortmund, the duo left for greener pastures in the last two transfer windows. While Haaland snubbed Real Madrid for Manchester City, Bellingham took the opposite route.

They’ve both been instrumental to their teams and have become the centre of attraction. Although Haaland came to City already posting insane goal numbers, Bellingham was not known for such. The young Englishman was perceived as an excellent midfielder who can help his team win games by bossing the midfield.

Shockingly, the 20-year-old has instead turned up in Madrid as a goal machine. He is posting numbers that will make even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi proud.

His latest achievement was scoring two goals in the famous El Clasico on Sunday. A game in which Spain’s two biggest rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head. A thunderous bolt from outside the 18-yard box provided the equalizer only for him to come up with another easy finish, a late winner that settled the tie.

That brings his return for the season so far to 13 goals in as many games for the La Liga leaders. His latest exploits have left Haaland in awe just as many others.

The City striker who himself has scored 14 times this season took to Instagram to express his surprise. Writing on his Instagram story, Haaland said: “Unreal this guy.”

Bellingham is currently displaying Ballon d’Or quality and if he continues in this current form much can be expected from the serial winners this season.

For a team that was expected by some to struggle in order to adjust after the departure of star striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia in the last transfer window, Bellingham’s performance has made the Frenchman a distant memory.

Whether on the domestic front, in Europe or with the national team, the young midfielder is delivering the goods and delivering them in style. He has been nothing short of a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City’s former captain Ilkay Gundogan is also making an impact in Spain. The German midfielder scored for Barcelona’s goal in the first half although he ended up on the losing side. But he is looking to help the Spanish champions defend their title this season.