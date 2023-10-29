Manchester United v Manchester City - Gut Feelings

Here it is, the first Manchester Derby of the season. The Manchester City blues and the Stretford reds faced each other three times last season, with City winning two to United’s one. The first this season comes at the Swamp and City will be looking to gain revenge for the referring fiasco that happened in January.

As usual, our team are trying to predict the outcome of every match this season, suffice to say that perfect scores are something of a rarity. Here’s our latest attempt.

Saul

Let’s go! Big match! Need Haaland and Alvarez at peak performance and I think this is a win. 3-1.

United 1-3 City

Craig

Derbies are always difficult to predict. We aren’t in our best shape. Neither are United. I see this being quite a scrappy battle, with the two teams divided by a fine margin come the end of the 90 minutes. These games are always unpredictable and frenetic and we’d do well to come away from Old Trafford with all three points

United 1-1 City

Thomas

A more familiar opponent than our UEFA Champions League hosts from midweek. A trip to Old Drippy beckons. Of course, we should expect some dodgy calls and VAR omissions as usual. The Rags have been uneven at best so far this term and I don’t think an offside not given will be enough for them this time around. Tallies from Haaland and Doku are enough to see City to an away victory in the derby.

Yahnited 0-2 Citeh

Dillon

After the absolute disaster that was last season’s trip to Old Trafford, I need this to be an all-time revenge performance. United have been able to grab some positive results as of late, but they’ve been dreadful.

With Foden, Walker, Stones and to some extent Bernardo and Alvarez getting rested in midweek, I expect an aggressive press to force Onana and whoever United’s dreadful back line is, into plenty of mistakes. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United.

United 1-3 City

Pete

I hate United with a passion and desperately want to win this one by a decent score. We were robbed last season and yes, I’m still bloody angry about it. There always seems to be a dodgy decision against us against United and I’m expecting one or two again on Sunday. That said, I think City may be in the mood for a few goals. I’m going big. I’m going for 8-0 to City. Not really, but I think if we get one we’ll get a few.

United 1-4 City

How Did We Do Last Time

CRAIIIIIIIIIGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! He got the score bang on and the only one who was happy Julian Alvarez’ goal was disallowed. Saul and Pete also got the right goal difference while Thomas correctly predicted the number of goals to be scored. Points all round. Dillon forgot to send his prediction so no points for him this week!

Craig is also leading the way in the number of correct predictions with two. Saul is still four points ahead of the chasing pack. Long way to go though.

Here’s how our table stands: