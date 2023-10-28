Manchester City vs Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home as they play Manchester United in the derby.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford, England

Time and Date: Sunday 29 October 2023, Kickoff at 15:30 GMT, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Neil Davies, Scott Ledger

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

Both teams are off of two wins in two and the match should be an interesting tactical battle as teacher faces student in Pep Guardiola vs Erik Ten Haag.

The key battle could be in midfield as City will look to control possession vs less stellar midfield. If they can make the battle one sided, City could win and easily.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have Kevin De Bruyne out as well as Manuel Akanji is suspended.

United have Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Martinez and Shaw all doubtful or suspended

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United