Pep Talk: “Manchester Derby is always special...”

Pep Guardiola is back with his presser ahead of the Manchester Derby. He touched on a myriad of topics as the club enters a tough match vs old foe/friend United.

Let’s dive right in-

Pep on derby

“Old Trafford, when I was in Barcelona or Bayern Munich and I travelled to England it was always special,”

“It is a special place and here it is special for our fans.

“It is a game not like an FA Cup final or last games of the season that defines winning or not the Premier League, still we have only played nine fixtures and there are 87 points to play. We have to be focused.”

“It’s too early. All the teams are there and the teams behind can be there,” he added.

“When you play just nine games many things will happen, we have been behind by a few points in February and March and then we were able to win.

“I want to see how is our mentality on Sunday in Old Trafford. We have won a lot, it’s not about if we win now what is going to happen. It’s not about that. I want to see in the right mentality to play for these points.”