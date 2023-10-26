Erling Haaland is now complete, thank you Thierry Henry

A moment of realization as Erling Haaland continues to work to be a complete striker and that is very important especially under one Pep Guardiola.

In Manchester City’s win vs BSC, what could have just been a routine win, was anything but, as in Erling Haaland’s second goal came something I noticed and was then reminded from where.

First, let’s watch the goal:

Erling Haaland hadn't scored in his last five #UCL matches.



Tonight vs. Young Boys: ⚽⚽



pic.twitter.com/EMrfxadWIr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2023

Now, let’s watch the piece of advice Thierry Henry had for him ahead of the UCL final last season:

Erling Haaland asks Thierry Henry for advice.



And Titi responds with the secret to Haaland scoring 100 goals PER WEEK. pic.twitter.com/doLwbJolHC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 11, 2023

It is the exact movement recommended by Henry and for Erling, accommodating his body and shifting it to the right as he nets it in the far right corner.

A picture perfect goal done and accomplished by Henry’s advice.

This is the evolution we as fans long for and is so re-assuring given Haaland scored 60+ goals last season and what does he do in the summer? Only work on the final piece of his game, being adept at using both legs.

Chefs kiss for all fans and kudos to Haaland for working on what he was missing and I know he will continue to do so.