Manchester City Win Away in UCL: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City has completed a nice win as they hand BSC Young Boys a UCL loss. Thanks to goals by Erling Haaland x2 and a first one for Manuel Akanji City saw the game off well.

On to the reaction as City are righ on tracka nd only getting healthier and better.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Their mentality, their quality as human beings,” Guardiola said when asked about his players’ ability to maintain their focus. “We tried to do it. “We had seven new players because some of them were tired. Julian couldn’t play 90 minutes, Phil had a little problem. “I don’t have a big squad so I rely on them a lot and they played a good game.”

(ON Haaland)

“He has to score seven goals every single game and it is impossible. “He is happy. He scored a lot of goals. People want him to fail after scoring 52 goals. “Maybe in the right moment of the season he will be there even better than now. In the Champions League again he is there. “We are really pleased he is a guy with hunger. He is so humble. He is an incredible professional. He is a great competitor. “If he is there involved when we arrive in the box he will be more clever. I have no doubts and he has a desire to improve.”

(ON result)

“The result is good. Nine out of nine,” said the boss. “Our positional game was exceptional. We talk about short passes on artificial pitches and long passes is more difficult to control it. “We had chances but in general it was a really really good game. Very pleased for the performance. We could have scored more goals but it’s important to create the chances.”

