Manchester City Achieve Milestone, Beat Brighton: Reaction & Tweets

A notable amount of accomplishments in this win!

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City win the huge match vs a very game Brighton side. With star performances from Alvarez, Haaland and Doku, we looked pretty well despite the final 15 minutes being nervy.

On to the reaction as we had a lot to cover.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“After the two defeats it was important performance. The credit I give to Roberto (De Zerbi), they were exceptional.

I give credit to the team for victory.

In terms of Jeremy Doku, he is an exceptional winger.

He got to the byline and got us the first goal. He did many actions.

I have been really pleased for his impact since he came into us. It’s the start of many years in this house.”

Jeremy Doku Reaction

“I’m happy with the result. After some difficult results we had in the past weeks. It’s important mentally and I hope we can keep going like this,.

“It was very important. Not only for the table but jut for us in our heads. It was a difficult game but we’re a good team, the best team for me.

“We have to prove it every time we’re on the pitch. Today we did it.”

Notable Tweets

