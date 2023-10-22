Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Brighton, 2-1

Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (7’) Erling Haaland (19’)

Brighton 1, Ansu Fati (73’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

A proper Barclays match broke out as City dominated and beat Brighton by one. From an inspired Jeremy Doku and a rock solid John Stones, City did more than enough to earn a huge win.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they are back in the win column with in the Premier League.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the thick of the PL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

