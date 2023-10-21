Manchester City v Brighton: Gut Feelings

Ahhh, the Premier League returns and Manchester City are attempting to avoid a third straight league defeat. The blues lost at Wolves and Arsenal before the international break and City will be desperate to avoid another against an in-form Brighton side.

The blues face a difficult match against Roberto de Zerbi’s side, so how do our own BnB team think we’ll go on against Brighton? Here’s what they say.

Saul

City return from the break with more matches slogged for our starters and a really tough opponent vs Brighton. The midfield will dictate this result and City’s is stronger. 1-0 City win.

City 1-0 Brighton

Craig

City come back from the international break in poor form, and Brighton haven’t been doing much better. Maybe a break was just what the doctor ordered for both sets of players. They both have the attacking flair and quality to put on a real show for us this weekend, and I think that’s what they’ll do.

City 2-2 Brighton

Thomas

Pep and the lads are finally back and the Etihad is sure to be buzzing for this one. Rodri and Stones make their returns and that spells trouble for the Seagulls. Give me a Foden masterclass and three points for the Sky Blues.

City 3-1 Brighton

Dillion

Would love to see a strong response coming out of the international break. The Arsenal loss feels forever ago, and a big win against Brighton should give some much-needed confidence back into the side.

Brighton have obviously looked great under De Zerbi, but they’ve also allowed more goals than anyone not immediately in the relegation zone. They’re vulnerable at times and the greatest manager in the history of the sport will take advantage of that.

City 3-1 Brighton

Pete

Tough match this one and City need to get back to winning ways, especially with a trip to Switzerland in midweek, followed by a derby match at Old Trafford. I honestly can’t see the blues losing a third in a row, even against a good Brighton side. I think it’ll be close, but City will get through it.

City 2-0 Brighton

Last Time Out

It seems like an age since we lost at Arsenal and no one predicted that we’d lost that match. Saul and Craig predicted City to win, but both got the goal difference right, so they get two points each.

Thomas and Dillon went for a draw, so no points there, while Pete went for a 1-0 win to City. So frustrating but at least that’s two points for the goal difference!