Manchester City vs Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home as they play Brighton.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 21 October 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Rob Jones.

Assistants: Tim Wood, Steve Meredith.

Fourth official: Jeremy Simpson.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A loss for City and a draw for Brighton are the most recent results for these clubs. It should be a very fun match this one as Guardiola vs De Zerbi could be really chaotic.

One thing to keep an eye out for is the midfield battle as who wins that could dictate the result. We also expect a Haaland result as he could finally get back on the scoresheet.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have Kevin De Bruyne out.

Brighton have oder, Milner, Enciso and Estupinan as questionable or out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Brighton