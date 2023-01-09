Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0.

A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Really good from first minute to the end. We make an incredibly intense game against a top side. Next round. Next competition. [We are] happy to still be there.”

“I’d say to Todd Boehly, it was a pleasure to meet him, but give him time. Give him time. The second part is about what he is. All managers need time and he’s right. At Barca, I didn’t need two seasons because I had Messi.”

“When they play in this way, and maybe complain [about not playing every game] I say ‘yes, you’re right’.

“Before, he cannot complain because he wasn’t playing at the level he is now. It’s not just about quality, it’s more in football, you have to do more.

“[But] now since we came back for World Cup, he is playing really, really well.”

“We have to remember with a big smile. For family and friends, a huge hug.”