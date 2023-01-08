Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’

Chelsea 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.

A good match it did make for as the club really improved after the midweek hard fought game.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half and this time it was a master performance from Alvarez and Mahrez that secured the win

City had so many players who played well and did take the win in the end, in a great and conclusive fashion.

Two others of note, Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji.

The story of the night is that City win and advance in the FA Cup and now will more than likely play Arsenal.

It’s a nice win and we move with a clean sheet.

