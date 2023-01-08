Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Here we go again. For third time in the 2022/23 season, Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC. This time City host the West Londoners in the Third Round of the FA Cup. With barely enough time to digest Thursday’s action, the City Collective have their predictions for the match at the Etihad.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Pep got everything wrong in Thursday’s first half, but he corrected it and we won. I don’t think he’ll make the same mistake. We’ve now beaten Chelsea twice this season and a third is on the cards. Home advantage will help and I can see the blues going through. City 2-0 Chelsea

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

FA Cup action brings Chelsea to the Etihad with thoughts on revenge. The London side will be without Edouard Mendy, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and 5 others meaning victory will be won with their second team. Pep will be looking to rotate knowing there’s another cup competition three days later. I believe Grealish has to get his chance to continue his great form and Alvarez gives Haaland a chance to rest. Kevin could do with a break but I don’t see that happening. A goal and an assist for Kevin will help City win easily. Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 3 - 0 Chelsea

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Another tough one, hopefully Pep does not gift them the first 45. Expect Alvarez and some rotation, so give me a narrow win or a draw. Both teams will want to advance. 1-0, City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Chelsea looked slightly better in their efforts against City in midweek, but didn’t quite have enough to take any points from Pep’s side. I think the result will ultimately be the same here. With it being a cup game amidst a hellish schedule, I expect wholesale changes from both sides. In the end, the superior strength in depth of City should see them pick up the win, to make it five successive victories against Chelsea in all competitions since losing to them in the UEFA Champions League final. City 2-1 Chelsea

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Man City are looking to triple their pleasure against Chelsea. A win in the Carabao Cup, a win n the Premier League, and now City are looking for a win in the FA Cup. It’ fair to assume that we will see a bit of rotation in the squad from the last match. With Graham Potter’s Blues struggling to find goals, I see City taking this one as well. Give me a brace for Julian Alvarez. City 2-0 Chelsea

There you are Cityzens. How do you see this one going? Let us hear you in the comments.