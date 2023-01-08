CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC for the second time in just four days. This time the Manc Blues take on their West London rivals in the FA Cup third Round. Pep Guardiola seemingly used the Thursday match to prove a point to City fans. Here’s my guess at what Pep will do this time around. And we start with Stefan Ortega getting a look in goal.

Rico Lewis appears to have found himself a home in the back four, and after taking the first half on last time he is restored to the starting lineup. We’ll take John Stones in the middle, this time we’ll pair him with the now-fit Aymeric Laporte. City’s most consistent defender, Nathan Aké, slides out to the left.

Kevin De Bruyne is as nailed on as a starter can be for a club, but even he needs a rest. We’ll put KDB on the bench with a label that reads “Break Glass in Case of Emergency. Our midfield will be İlkay Gündoğanand Bernardo Silva with Rodri at the pivot.

Speaking of rest, even Nordic Meat Shields need a match off now and then. Erling Haaland and his 27 goals will move to the bench alongside his best mate De Bruyne. That makes room for our World Cup winner Julian Alvarez. La Araña will be joined up front by Phil Foden on the right and Jack Grealish on the left.

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders Rico Lewis John Stones Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Julian Alvarez Jack Grealish

There you have it. How do you want the lads to line up against Chelsea? Let us know in the comments.