Manchester City v Chelsea: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a familiar foe in Chelsea.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 8 January 2023, kick off at 4.30pm (UK), 11.30 am (EST)

Referee Robert Jones

Assistant Referees Ian Hussin & Darren Cann

Fourth Official Darren England

VAR John Brooks

AVAR Adam Nunn

TV Info: BBC ONE (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

Preview

City emerged victorious at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening, with Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner just after the hour mark in the Premier League.

This could be a much more open match as both sides look to rotate and could provid for a chaotic day.

With City, they will look to use some midfield concentration as Chelsea still adapt to Potter’s new style.

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Laporte and Dias are out.

Chelsea will see Sterling, Pulisic, Broja, Mendy, Mount, Kante, James, Loftus-Cheek, and Fofana are out or questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea