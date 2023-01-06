Manchester City Take All Three Points, Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City struggled as they climbed towards a huge and crucial away victory, 1-0 vs Chelsea. After a badly positioned first half, three key subs made all the difference as two of those, Mahrez/Grealish, connected for the winning goal.

Pep is a genius and it worked here for the points. On to the reaction-

“I said to the players that it doesn’t change much – we still have 63 points to play for, so there are a lot of points.

“We have to continue to prove ourselves because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier League titles in five years.

“I would prefer to be closer, but the way Arsenal play so far, they deserve to be where they are.

“It was so important, especially in the second half, to prove that we can do it again and again and again.”

“Today, after 20 minutes, because you have to give them a little bit of time to try, I decided I didn’t like what I was seeing. So why wait?

“So I spoke with Rodolfo and Enzo, and we said: ‘okay, we have to change something otherwise it would have been more difficult.

“Everyone could see from the first minute of the second half, it was a different Man City.

“And this dynamic from Rico helped everyone to have their freedom. He changed the game from minute one.”

“I’m a genius.... and he said why did you make a sub 87 minutes against Everton? I took notes, I thought about him at half-time and I changed it...”