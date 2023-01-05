Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 1, Riyad Mahrez 63’

Chelsea 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a really tight game amid some gamesmanship by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and when they hit half time clueless and chanceless he made subs to match his intent. In cam Riyad Mahrez, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish and the trio proved to be difference makers.

A good match it did make for as the club really improved after those three’s inclusion. Walker and Cancelo just did not seem ready for a full fledged PL match, let alone vs a top side, despite their struggles.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half and this time it was a Grealish - Mahrez connection that secured the win

City had so many players who played well and did take the win in the end

Two others of note, John Stones and Manuel Akanji.

The story of the night is that City win away in the PL and now stand 5 points off leaders, Arsenal.

It’s a nice win and we move with a clean sheet.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).