CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City

Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.

The back line has remained unchanged in the first two matches since City came back from the World Cup break. This time I like Kyle Walker and João Cancelo to replace Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji. John Stones slides into central defence alongside Nathan Aké.

KDB and Rodri have started both matches since the restart and I expect that trend to continue. We’re going to bring Ilkay back in place of Bernardo Silva. City were slightly brighter against Leeds, and the captain was a big reason why.

Mahrez and Grealish have featured as the starting wide players recently, but it’s time they got a rest. We’ll almost certainly bring Jack back for the FA Cup tie at the weekend. For now, though, we’ll put every City supporter’s dream front-three out there. Alvarez, Haaland, Foden. Let’s eat.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Nathan Aké João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you are. Who do you want to see come out of the tunnel to start the match? Let us know in the comments.