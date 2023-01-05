 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City

My starters against the West London Blues.

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The back line has remained unchanged in the first two matches since City came back from the World Cup break. This time I like Kyle Walker and João Cancelo to replace Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji. John Stones slides into central defence alongside Nathan Aké.

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

KDB and Rodri have started both matches since the restart and I expect that trend to continue. We’re going to bring Ilkay back in place of Bernardo Silva. City were slightly brighter against Leeds, and the captain was a big reason why.

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mahrez and Grealish have featured as the starting wide players recently, but it’s time they got a rest. We’ll almost certainly bring Jack back for the FA Cup tie at the weekend. For now, though, we’ll put every City supporter’s dream front-three out there. Alvarez, Haaland, Foden. Let’s eat.

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

John Stones

Nathan Aké

João Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

İlkay Gündoğan

Forwards

Julian Alvarez

Erling Haaland

Phil Foden

There you are. Who do you want to see come out of the tunnel to start the match? Let us know in the comments.

