Chelsea v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a feisty Everton side.

The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!

Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham Rd, Fulham, London, England

Time and Date: Thursday 5 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

TV Info: SKYSPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City have won one and drawn one in the Premier League since the World Cup along with the Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have played just twice beating Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and drawing away to Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.

A fun match with some key players on both sides, both really need the win so it will be a quite tough, tight match.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Aymeric Laporte questionable and Ruben Dias out.

Chelsea have Broja, Chilwell, Mendy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana and James out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea