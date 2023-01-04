Pep Talk: “Tough game and Chelsea is a tough side. We are looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”

Pep Guardiola is motivated ahead of the second half of the season and hit a bevy of topics in todays pre match presser. The future looks ready as he spoke about Arsenal, Chelsea, football emotions and more.

Pep on Arsenal

“Arsenal have an average that they will do more than 100 points the way they have done so far. If they continue in that way, we will not catch them.” “Six weeks, then many weeks. Many things are going to happen for sure. For all clubs and all teams.” “I said many times when we’ve gone on big winning runs, we never think about it, just next game: Chelsea, then the next one. Knowing every game is difficult, we will focus on tomorrow, London and what we need to do...”

Pep on Chelsea

“Tough game and Chelsea is a tough side. We are looking forward to the next couple of weeks. We have to play well and take the points to close the gap, if Arsenal continue as they are, they will win [the PL title]...” “Apart from the Brentford game, we have been better than the other [opponents]. It’s always difficult to beat teams who defend...” “It’s never easy when teams sit back for a long time and waiting for one action. Always it’ll be, but we must find a solution and we have or else we wouldn’t have achieved what we’ve achieved...” “For [the game against] Everton, I’m not completely disappointed with what we’ve done or upset. Hopefully we can do it in the next game when we face a team who plays this way [sitting deep and counter-attacking]...”

Pep on emotions in football

“As long as you don’t lose respect, football is an emotional game for everyone and sometimes it happens [touchline drama]. You have to express your feelings otherwise it would be boring... The fact you get older doesn’t mean you get wiser...” “It’s the PL, everyone is tough. That’s why the predictions at the start of the season, always my answer is I don’t know. Nobody knows. We will see what happens, after World Cup, many things are going to happen...”

A great presser, as the club and the manager are in lock step on how crucial the next six weeks are for the team.