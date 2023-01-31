Sky Blue News: João Out, FA Cup Draw, Transfer Talk, and More...

Big news came out of the Etihad Monday as Manchester City agreed to a loan deal that will send João Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Both the men and women also found out who they would face in the next round of the FA Cup. Catch up here with all the latest from Sky Blue News.

News broke today of Joao Cancelo’s winter loan move to German giants, Bayern Munich, with reports claiming that the Bundesliga leaders will have an “option to buy” clause for around 61 million – not a bad return for a player swap + 27m. The deal was one that came out of the “blue”, with rumours following only moments behind, claiming an alleged row that threatened to become physical between Cancelo and the gaffer. Interesting club of choice, as the Portuguese is not the only player to head to Bayern after allegedly not getting on with the manager due to moody or poor attitudes.

The Portugal international is set to join the Bundesliga champions on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy coming into play in summer for around £61.6m (€70m). Cancelo wants to play more regularly than he currently is, and does not see that situation changing at the Etihad. For their part, City are not expected to sign a replacement for Cancelo in the January window. With the performance of Nathan Ake at left-back, the strength at centre-back, and the emergence of rookie right-back Rico Lewis, the feeling within the club is that there is enough cover to do without Cancelo without needing an extra body. Despite being frozen out since the World Cup, Cancelo remains the City defender to have played the most minutes so far this season - more than 100 more than any teammate. Having been one of the most reliable players at the club, his exit has been swift and dramatic.

BREAKING Joao Cancelo set for shock Man City departure | @spbajko #MCFChttps://t.co/M6NHOX4YXL — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) January 30, 2023

The blues visited the home of the Vixens for the League Cup quarter-final clash, with City emerging with a 6-0 victory to secure their place in the semi-final. The blues were last out of the draw, made by former goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, with the tie of the round seeing holders Chelsea welcoming Arsenal to Kingsmeadow. Over ties, see United at home to Durham, Spurs welcome Reading and an all-claret and blue clash as Aston Villa travel to West Ham.

The match at Ashton Gate is scheduled to take place in the week commending Monday, 27 February. The draw was broadcast live on BBC One during the One Show ahead of Derby County’s fourth round tie at home to West Ham. It will be our first ever clash against Bristol City in the FA Cup though we did meet in the semi final of the Carabao Cup in 2018, City securing a 5‐3 aggregate win. City secured our place in the draw with a fine 1‐0 win over Arsenal in last Friday’s fourth round encounter. In total, City have won the FA Cup on six occasions, with our most recent triumph coming in 2019.

We will face Bristol City away in the fifth round of the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/aJJauyJpIt — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2023

The Premier League champions were said to be interested in Chilwell before he joined Chelsea from Leicester City in August 2020. While a move in January is unlikely, Man City could decide to make a bid in the summer, although it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would entertain any offers. Chilwell, who is under contract with the Blues until June 2025, has been out of action since October with a hamstring injury. Chelsea boss Graham Potter is hopeful Chilwell could return to the squad for Friday’s Premier League meeting with Fulham.

Alongside the meteoric rise of teenage full-back Rico Lewis this season, and City’s constant desire to improve their playing squad, some concerns over just how long Walker has in Sky Blue have began to emerge this season. While there is no doubting the vast experience and football knowhow at the disposal of the 32 year-old, the fast-moving nature of football may mean that Walker is deemed surplus to requirements by the football club in the coming months. As such, reports this week have speculated that one of Europe’s prominent clubs is eyeing a deal for the former Tottenham and Sheffield United defender – at a cut price fee given the player’s age and contractual situation with the reigning Premier League Champions. That is according to the information of A Spor, who report that Turkish football giants Fenerbahce are keen on Kyle Walker, and are preparing to make an offer for him.

From Turkey: Kyle Walker attracting transfer interest from Fenerbahçe.https://t.co/3Fr62cWP8Y — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 30, 2023

And finally... Ferran clarifies Pep’s comments on Barcelona.

Time and time again, the City boss has had to clear the air that he’s happy at Man City and is focused on the team. He has also reiterated that he wishes to see out his contract and can only leave Manchester at the expiration of the deal, or if the club chooses to sack him before it expires. All that seems to fall on deaf ears. Recent comments by the 52-year-old about Barcelona ahead of the encounter with Arsenal led to a fresh round of speculations. Guardiola was only buttressing a point with regard to Mikel Arteta’s love for Arsenal, saying that, like Arteta, if he was an assistant manager at Manchester City and Barcelona came calling he will take the opportunity. But the story on social media implied that he was ready to leave City at any time Barcelona came calling. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has moved to clarify the comments. Soriano, who was in Spain over the weekend and watched Barcelona’s victory away at Girona, stated in an interview after the game that Guardiola had no plans of leaving England anytime soon. “No, I don’t think is possible,” he stated in an interview with DAZN. “If you actually listen to Guardiola’s statements, he says ‘if I were assistant coach at Manchester City...’, but he’s not an assistant coach, he is the head coach at City.

Ferran Soriano Clears Air on Pep Guardiola’s Departure Comments https://t.co/Ohx4K2ew8N — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) January 30, 2023

There you are. Keep with us at Bitter and Blue for what might yet be an eventful close to the transfer window. Check back here every weekday for more from Sky Blue News.