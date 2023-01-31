Cityzen Forever: Vincent Kompany on a Mission at Burnley

When Vincent Kompany left Anderlecht for Burnley in the English Championship last summer, it seemed like he was taking a step back early in his coaching career. The former Manchester City captain had a career to envy winning trophy after trophy at the Etihad Stadium.

But succeeding as a manager is a different ball game.

After his initial stint with his boyhood club Anderlecht, he decided to move back to England taking over at Burnley. Relegated last season from the English top flight the club's owners are looking for a manager that can help the side bounce back to the big time immediately.

They decided to take a risk on the Manchester City legend despite having little experience in the dugout. So far the 36-year-old has not disappointed as his performance has been better than most expected.

He’s enjoying a dream start to the campaign in the Championship suffering just two defeats in his first 28 league games. That has seen the side top the Championship table with a five-point gap over Sheffield United in second place.

Maintaining this form will see the team return to the Premier League next season. A 17-point lead over Middlesbrough in third place means the team will most likely finish in the top two positions at the end of the campaign.

Leading Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking will be a huge achievement for Kompany and will serve as a springboard to bigger things in his coaching career.

Not only is the team winning, the Belgian is also implementing a beautiful style of football that shows just how much Pep Guardiola has influenced his coaching philosophy.

It’s still early days, but the signs are good that Kompany is fast becoming one of the bright upcoming managers to look out for. He could be training for a future in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium.