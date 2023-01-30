What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City

Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.

However, the blues reward for beating Arsenal on Friday evening will be a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City for a place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Bristol City are familiar opposition to the blues as they faced each other as recently as 2018 in the League Cup.

On that occasion, City had to come from a goal down at half-time before beating the Robins 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Sergio Aguero. In the second leg, City, Aguero and Leroy Sane put the blues 2-0, only for Bristol to come back and level. A late Kevin de Bruyne goal secured City’s passage 3-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate.

Despite that win, City have a pretty dismal record at Ashton Gate, having lost eight of their thirteen visits. The good news is that they have never met each other in the FA Cup and, even better news, the two League Cup matches played in Bristol have both been won by City.

The match will take place on or around 1st March with the date and time to be confirmed.