Back to Bristol - Manchester City Women Face Vixens Again

Manchester City Women will again face Bristol City Women, this time in the FA Cup fifth round. The Blues hammered Sheffield United 7-0 at the weekend and their reward is another trip to the Stoke Gifford Stadium, where Bristol beat Oxford United 4-0.

The blues visited the home of the Vixens for the League Cup quarter-final clash, with City emerging with a 6-0 victory to secure their place in the semi-final.

The blues were last out of the draw, made by former goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, with the tie of the round seeing holders Chelsea welcoming Arsenal to Kingsmeadow. Over ties, see United at home to Durham, Spurs welcome Reading and an all-claret and blue clash as Aston Villa travel to West Ham.

The ties are due to take place on Sunday 26th February and City will be hoping to take another step towards their second consecutive FA Cup Final and fourth final in five years.