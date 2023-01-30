REPORT: João Cancelo Set to Move to Bayern Munich

According to reports, Manchester City defender João Cancelo is going out on loan to Bayern Munich. The deal is said to include a buy option of €70 million. The German giants have had their eye on the Portuguese defender for some time.

As reported by David Ornstein and Pol Ballus of the Athletic:

Cancelo, who was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of the last two seasons, played 36 games last campaign as City won the title. Academy graduate Rico Lewis, as well as Nathan Ake, John Stones and Kyle Walker, have all been preferred in the full-back slots in recent weeks, but it is unclear why City are now set to sanction a loan move for the Portugal international to Bayern. Cancelo, who is under contract at City until 2027, will join a Bayern side who are in stuttering form and have drawn their last three games. While they are top of the Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have allowed four teams — Union Berlin, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg — to move within three points with them at the top of the table.

With Cancelo’s imminent departure, could there be a corresponding move? Perhaps City will now activate the buy-back clause for Pedro Porro from Sporting CP.