Manchester City Deal for Máximo Perrone in ‘Final Stages’

Manchester City will sign Argentinian top talent Máximo Perrone from Vélez, verbal agreement confirmed and here we go — deal at final stages. #MCFC



Perrone will not join City Group clubs, but directly Man City right after the Sudamericano Sub20.



The money seems right and the player could be a straight contributor as he is already a natural ‘6’ and a logical fit behind Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.

A great profile as City could and should still chase a big name midfielder, especially as Bernardo rumours heat up. Here in Perrone they have a great young player to be molded and paired with a ready made one could prove a great recipe for the future of the team.

Seeing the success City had with Julian Alvarez, Pep Guardiola and the scouts of CFG should feel confident in this deal working out.