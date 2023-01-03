 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Deal for Máximo Perrone in ‘Final Stages’

Another young Argentine coming to the Etihad.

By Saul Garcia
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Máximo Perrone is the latest name Manchester City fans will want to be acquainted with. Noted transfer expert, Fab Romano has the deal nearing final stages.

The money seems right and the player could be a straight contributor as he is already a natural ‘6’ and a logical fit behind Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.

A great profile as City could and should still chase a big name midfielder, especially as Bernardo rumours heat up. Here in Perrone they have a great young player to be molded and paired with a ready made one could prove a great recipe for the future of the team.

Seeing the success City had with Julian Alvarez, Pep Guardiola and the scouts of CFG should feel confident in this deal working out.

