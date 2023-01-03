Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear.

A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:

“I’m very focused, it makes no sense to talk about leaving in the middle of the season. I’ve been at Man City for almost six years, a lot of respect for the club, news keeps appearing and people know there have been talks between me and the club…” “At the end of the season, we’ll talk again to see what’s best. I’m focused on winning more titles for Man City. We want to win the PL again, we have never won the UCL and that is a great objective, so we want to try again.” “I don’t know how long I’ll be fine. I’m 28, 29 in the summer, and two more years on my Man City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won’t hide that my goal in recent years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project...” “Going to a new project at 29, I’ll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at 32 at most. What do I think today? It depends on next summer.”

Now, most of these seem benign, but it does give off some bits of transactional by Bernardo. I understand that, seeing that he is a pro who does a job, but all fans would like to see players taking some sort of kinship for the club they represent and not a mercenary.

It also does not have to be one or another as Silva has and will continue to give 100% and is committed for this campaign, so we can only speculate if he has one eye on the exit door. Commitment is not questioned and while I would love for him to stay the writing seems to be on the wall.

Pep Guardiola and City leadership have made it clear that they will not stand in the way of an unhappy player and wit the targeting of Jude Bellingham and/or Enzo Fernandez it seems Silva is a near lock to depart.

We’ll see what the summer window brings.