Magnificent Seven: Manchester City Women Blunt The Blades

Manchester City Women strolled to a handsome victory as the blues hit seven past Sheffield United to secure their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Chloe Kelly, Deyna Castellanos and a brace from Julie Blakstad topped a great performance by the blues, who followed up their 6-0 midweek win at Bristol City in style. And Kelly secured a hat-trick of assists as the blues ran riot at the Academy Stadium.

With a trip to Leicester next weekend, followed by back-to-back games against Arsenal, City needed a good performance to set themselves up for those matches, and they did it with aplomb.

The blues were in control from the first whistle, with Kelly causing the Blades all sorts of problems on the City right. It seemed only a matter of time that the blues would get the opening goal and when it did in the 16th minute, it was from a source that City fans have got used to seeing this season.

Laia Aleixandri split the visitors defence and released Kelly, and the England star had the presence of mind to knock the ball into the path of Shaw, who was never going to miss in front of an empty goal.

That was the signal for the floodgates to open and the blues poured forward looking for additional goals to put the game to bed early. But City would have to wait until the 38th minute to increase the lead. The Blades failed to track the run of Kelly, so when Blakstad swung a low ball across the goal, England star Kelly was waiting to make it 2-0.

Seven minutes later, the game was effectively over when Castellanos got her second goal in three games. Neat build-up play between Kelly and Shaw, with the latter making the decisive pass to the onrushing Deyna. With Blakstad lurking, Deyna took a touch before rifling home.

Two goals in as many minutes put the blues 5-0 up with seven minutes of the second half. First, Shaw grabbed her second, collecting a pass from Alex Greenwood and outsmarting the United defence, before firing home, then Blakstad dispossessed the defence before curling home with a wonderful finish.

Blakstad got her second with 12 minutes remaining. The Blades failed to clear their lines and the Norwegian hammered the loose ball into the roof of the goal. There was still time for Bunny to complete her treble, and the magnificent Kelly once again provided it, teeing up the Jamaican to tap home number seven.

Alanna Kennedy hit the post late on, but seven was enough to see the girls through.

The draw for the fifth round will take place on Monday evening, with City being number one in the pot.

Final Score: Manchester City Women 7-0 Sheffield United Women.