Manchester City Women Defender Mace Joins Foxes On Loan

Manchester City Women defender Ruby Mace has joined WSL strugglers Leicester City on loan until the end of the season. Mace, who joined City from Arsenal in 2021, has only made five appearance so far for Gareth Taylor’s side and was sidelined for a good portion of the season due to a thigh injury.

She has made 20 appearances for the blues since her arrival, but has only made one appearance in the WSL this season. Mace spoke of her delight at securing the move to the Midlands club, with the prospect of regular first-team football a real possibility. “I’m really happy and it feels good to be here. I want to showcase my ability and help the team as much as possible. I can see how hard the girls are working and I want to be in that kind of environment where you are constantly pushing.”

Mace, who can play as a midfielder or defender, follows the recent signings of Georgia Eaton-Collins and forward Remy Siemsen at the Foxes, in addition to the loan signings of goalkeeper Janina Leitzig and defender Courtney Nevin into the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have lost nine of their ten fixtures so far this season, with their solitary win coming on 15th January, when they secured a 3-0 home win over Brighton.

Ruby now joins Jess Park as a City loanee and hopefully, both girls will come back in the summer with numerous hours of experience under their belts.

Good luck with your move, Ruby.