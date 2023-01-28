 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Advance in FA Cup, Reaction & Tweets

A really good win.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City advance in the FA Cup. A real good win over the Gunners. A rotated side saw City win and with great performances from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish.

Pep maintains his good mood and spoke about a lot of issues. Let’s dive right in.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The FA Cup is an important competition, and we are so satisfied, but this [result] will be forgotten by them when we are there [against Spurs].”

“[My players] are incredibly happy. It’s not [a win in] the #PL, it’s another competition. We’re happy after beating Chelsea and Arsenal in the first two rounds. It’ll be a completely different day at the Emirates. Mikel doesn’t rotate much in the Premier League…”

“I am delighted because I know he [Julian Alvarez] can play with Erling Haaland…”

Notable Tweets

