Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispatch Arsenal, 1-0

Manchester City 1,Nathan Ake 64’

Arsenal 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more rotational as he put in a direct lineup to emphasize the attack and it worked even if it took until the 64th to score the winner.

A match that had a little bit of everything as they cleaned up and were really better than the Gunners all match long.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half after a similarly filled first to the one midweek. It includes a Haaland performance and a banger of a goal from the unlikeliest of sources in Nathan Ake.

City had so many players who played a really good second half.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez who really showed out after coming in.

The story of the night is that City get a much needed win vs title foes and will be loving this one, I’m sure.

It’s a fantastic win and one that will propel this team for the next stretch of the season.

