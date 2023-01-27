CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City V Arsenal FC

Manchester City face Arsenal FC at the Etihad in the first match of the FA Cup Fourth Round. Pep Guardiola wants to win everything, but he will want this one even more. A win for City just might be what is needed to plant that first seed of doubt in the Gunners’ minds. With that in mind, here is a look at what I think will be a very strong lineup for the Sky Blues. Fresh off a clean sheet, Ederson starts in goal.

I thought Pep might start Rúben Dias against Wolves just to stretch his legs, but if he is fit he has to start here. We’ll pair him with Manuel Akanji in the center to give the back a real physical presence. With pace at both wings for Arsenal, we’ll go with experience and speed at the fullbacks. Kyle Walker and João Cancelo start.

Experience and physicality will be the theme in the midfield as well. I expect this match to be intense and confrontational. Arsenal will be keen to show that they aren’t intimidated by the champions. Give me Rodri at the pivot with Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan pressing high.

As for the attack? It has been working, so why change it? Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez might be the two most in-form players City have at the moment. And fresh off his 4th hat trick of the season, Erling Haaland is still smashing them in at a ridiculous pace.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Manuel Akanji Rúben Dias João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

That’s my guess at Pep’s eleven. Who do you think the starters should be? Let us know in the comments.