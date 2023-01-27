Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

This is being billed as an incredible tie to kick off FA Cup weekend and on paper it is. But highly billed matches rarely live up to the expectations. Some are even saying this match will give an indication of where the title will go. It won’t. Its a cup match, nothing more. It’ll be tough, but I’m going for a 1-0 City win.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

This is the first round, and tone setter, for the next two league matches. City have won their last 5 matches against Arteta’s Arsenal, with the lone loss coming in the FA cup during Project Restart. It’s beginning to look like the post World Cup that has been shaken off, but this game will prove whether that is actually true. Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Big cup match! First of three vs Arsenal and I hope the lads are as fired up as the supporters are. Haaland and KDB will be huge and I think their quality is the difference. 3-2 City.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

What a game! Inarguably the two best teams in the country and two of the best in Europe facing off. I think this will be razor close, but in the end I think City will pick up a narrow win with Arsenal understandably keeping the majority of their focus on league form and Pep’s boys starting to turn a corner after a well needed shellacking from the boss at the Spurs game. City 2-1 Arsenal

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Our biggest match until the next match which could be considered our biggest match. A knockout match against the only side stopping City from a Premier League Three Peat. A chance to prove to Arsenal and to the footballing world that Manchester City can’t be taken down so easily. Personally I can not imagine City losing but in English Cup Competitions Pep rotates the squad. Oftentimes this season rotation leads to disaster. Does Pep play Ederson over Ortega? The first name on the Starting XI should let us all know the team’s mindset. Will Pep play a rotated squad as he does in Cup Competition or are Kevin and gang going for a win playing their “A-Team.” If Pep & Co. can keep the Gunners silent for the first 20 minutes of the match. I believe City will win easily. Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Footy fans have been waiting for this matchup for a while. City v Arsenal will be the dominant storyline from now until the end of the season. Each club is sure to want to get a measure of themselves against the other. I assume that Pep will be keen to move forward in the Cup, but will Arteta be more concerned about staying fresh for the league? In the end, I feel City will get by in a close match. Give me a late goal from Riyad Mahrez as the difference. City 3-2 Arsenal

There you go. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments.