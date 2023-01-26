 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City v Arsenal: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

A cracking Cup match as we go vs number one!

By Saul Garcia
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a familiar foe in Arsenal.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Friday 27 January 2023, kick off at 20.00 GMT (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Referee Paul Tierney

Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis & Neil Davies

Fourth Official Robert Jones

VAR John Brooks

AVAR Harry Lennard

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

Preview

A spicy match here in the FA Cup, the two will look to continue as both battle for winning multiple trophies this season.

City of course last time out won 3-0 vs a Wolves side on the hands of an Erling Haaland hattrick. Arsenal, saw a win vs Manchester United as they dominated through large stretches.

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Phil Foden is questionable.

Arsenal will see Jesus, Elneny and Nelson out or questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal

