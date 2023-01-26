Pep Talk: “So we have to prove ourselves....”

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City enter the first of three match vs Arsenal in the coming months. This one will come in the way of the FA Cup as they meet at the Etihad in a true heavyweight showdown.

Pep talked about injuries, expectations, the match and much more. Let’s dive in-

“It is getting better, we have training this afternoon.”

“It’s a different competition,” said Pep.

“It’s the FA Cup. It’s a final. And of course, it’s more than Arsenal - it’s about proving ourselves – how is our level?

“When a team makes 50 points in one leg, it’s because they have been the best and they are.

“So we have to prove ourselves, how far away or how close we are and the best way to notice is perform our best level.

“Otherwise against a team in that moment, it will be difficult.”

“I have said many times because I had many, many assistant coaches since I arrived, that I don’t want anyone who doesn’t want to be with me,” he said.

“We felt that soon one team could ask him to be a manager, he will leave. I am not a guy to say ‘no you have to stay with me’ because everyone has dreams.

“Because my duty is do I get results to seduce the players to perform as much level as possible to win games,”

“I don’t like, I don’t feel like when it’s going bad, it’s because I don’t run, I don’t feel to point someone.

“If I don’t want excuses from my players, from the staff, from everyone, I cannot show the excuses for myself.

“First what happened, in my career since the day one, is look myself first.

“Because if we lose, I point you ‘we lost’ what benefit I said we lost for you, for you, for you, we lost. It’s the past. It’s not going to help me to win or to improve. It’s look to myself.